JUST IN: College Gameday is Heading to Atlanta

College Gameday will be following Georgia for the fourth time this season, as Gameday will head to Atlanta.

College Gameday will be on hand in Atlanta for the SEC Championship game between No. 1 Georgia and currently ranked No. 3 Alabama. It will be the fourth time this season that Gameday has been on hand for a Georgia game.

Before this weekend, the other games included Clemson, Arkansas, and Kentucky, all of those games Georgia won. Georgia will be designated away team for this year's SEC title game as the SEC West hosts the game on "odd numbered years."

This weekend, the 45-0 shutout over Georgia Tech took Georgia to 12-0 on the year, completing the first undefeated regular season since 1982, further securing Georgia's spot as the number one team in all rankings heading into championship weekend.

The Crimson Tide are not as fortunate as Georgia, who rested their starters for much of the second half. Alabama took four overtimes to overcome rival Auburn in the historic Iron Bowl game. The Tigers gave Alabama everything they had, boasting a 10-0 lead at the end of three quarters.

Following some late-game heroics of Bryce Young and the Tide offense, they outlasted Auburn and a banged TJ Finley, who hurt his ankle in the loss at home. It is yet another unimpressive close win for Alabama against an opponent who was a big underdog, dropping Alabama from its spot in the AP poll.

