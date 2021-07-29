BREAKING: SEC Presidents Vote in Texas and Oklahoma

A whirlwind of news these last two weeks has resulted in the deciding vote by SEC Presidents to allow both Texas and Oklahoma into the SEC beginning in 2025.

A week and a day after Brent Zwernman of the Houston Chronicle broke the bombshell story on Texas and Oklahoma reaching out to the SEC on a potential move to the conference, all 14 SEC University Presidents came together Thursday and voted to expand the Southeastern Conference.

As of right now, the Southeastern Conference will stay as a 14-team conference until the year 2025, when the Big 12's media rights deal expires. That all could change a lot sooner if the Longhorns and Sooners find a way to buy out of the current contracts; if they were to buy out their contract, it could cost upwards of $150 million.

A 3/4 majority was needed for both members to be permitted by the SEC into the conference. Meaning that just 11 votes were needed for the two Big 12 schools to be granted acceptance into the SEC. The final vote tally would surpass that 11 member mark as the vote was a decisive 14-0 in favor of the expansion.

The decisive result comes after a lot of talk and speculation from College Station, as Texas A&M seemed to be vehemently opposed to the potential move of the University of Texas to the Southeastern Conference. The two former rivals haven't played each other since 2011, where the Longhorns would defeat the Aggies on their home turf in what would be called the "final meeting" between the two as the Aggies were moving to the SEC the next season.

Texas A&M's board of regents took action Wednesday evening, stating in an 8-1 vote by the board they were instructing Aggies President Katherine Banks to vote yes to the addition of Texas and Oklahoma.

With both Universities being permitted membership status starting in as late as 2025, the move further solidifies the Southeastern Conference's position atop college football. The addition of two of the most successful and lucrative programs in the country only adds to the conference motto "it just means more."

You May Also Like

Kirby Smart Updates Status of Dominick Blaylock

WATCH: Kirby Smart SEC Media Day Press Conference

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI