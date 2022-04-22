Trezman Marshall could use G-Day performance to spring himself into the competition at inside linebacker.

After losing three NFL-level linebackers this offseason, the inside linebacker position looked like a potential point of concern for Georgia as Georgia will enter the 2022 season without a single linebacker on the roster who boasts a single career start at the collegiate level. Going further, none of the linebackers on Georgia's played a meaningful snap last season.

Luckily enough for Georgia fans, no coach looks more ready to deal with an inexperienced position group than Georgia's inside linebacker coach Glenn Schumann. Since joining coach Smart in Athens in 2015, coming over from an off-field coaching role at Alabama, the linebacker position has been a consistent strength of Georgia's defense, with four linebackers having transitioned straight to the NFL after playing under Schumann, with three more set to join them this April.

Many already know about sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson, a "My Guy" for SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin, coming out of high school in 2021, looks to be destined to take the mantle of the room in 2022. However, Trezman Marshall is a name many may not have on their radar after not seeing much action through his first three seasons in Athens.

Marshall, a former four-star prospect according to 247Sports out of Homerville, Georgia, featured on the perceived first-team defense alongside Jamon Dumas-Johnson on the Red team during Saturday's G-Day game.

The junior backer shined in pass coverage with two pass breakups and one interception after a Stetson Bennett pass was tipped up into the air. But, putting the coverage statistics aside, one tackle may not blow you away when compared to the seven tackles by the sophomore Dumas-Johnson; Marshall showed he belonged on the field with Georgia's first-team unit.

With younger options like sophomore Smael Mondon and freshman CJ Washington missing time due to injury, Marshall's experience from the spring could see him fend off the younger competition as they head into fall camp.

