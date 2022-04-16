STATS: A Full Look at What Went Down on G-Day
Georgia's spring practice session has come to a conclusion with the 27 to 24 victory by the Black team in the annual G-Day scrimmage. Georgia now enters the summer portion of the offseason and a much-needed break for this football program.
After 15 practices, the defending national champions teed it up inside the hedges once again today, and thanks to the SID team in Athens, we have the stats from Saturday's events, here's how things went down.
Passing Stats:
- Stetson Bennett: 15 for 35, 273 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs
- Carson Beck: 14 for 22, 274 yards, 0 INTs
- Brock Vandagriff: 12 for 26, 114 yards
- Gunner Stockton: 1 for 3, 9 yards
Rushing Stats:
- Kenny Mcintosh: 6 for 26 yards, 4.2 AVG
- Kendall Milton: 6 for 18 yards, 3.0 AVG
- Daijun Edwards: 8 for 29 yards, 3.4 AVG
- Brock Vandagriff: 3 for 45 yards, 15.0 AVG
Receiving Stats
If you want a sign of what a scrimmage looks like in the stat book, just check the number of pass attempts vs rushing attempts.
Georgia threw the football 91 times today, completing 42 of those passes (46%). They only ran the football 33 times on the day.
The reason being? It's much easier to keep football players healthy when passing the football than it is running the football. Every time you run the football, you can guarantee collisions on the football. That's not the case when throwing in a scrimmage, particularly when the quarterback can't be hit.
Georgia had a banged-up football team entering the scrimmage Saturday, and they left with little to no additional injuries after four quarters of football. That's valuable.
