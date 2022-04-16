Skip to main content

STATS: A Full Look at What Went Down on G-Day

The University of Georgia has concluded their annual G-Day scrimmage, and thanks to the SID team in Athens, we have the stats from today's events. Here's what went down.

Georgia's spring practice session has come to a conclusion with the 27 to 24 victory by the Black team in the annual G-Day scrimmage. Georgia now enters the summer portion of the offseason and a much-needed break for this football program. 

After 15 practices, the defending national champions teed it up inside the hedges once again today, and thanks to the SID team in Athens, we have the stats from Saturday's events, here's how things went down. 

Passing Stats: 

  • Stetson Bennett: 15 for 35, 273 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs
  • Carson Beck: 14 for 22, 274 yards, 0 INTs
  • Brock Vandagriff: 12 for 26, 114 yards
  • Gunner Stockton: 1 for 3, 9 yards

Rushing Stats:

  • Kenny Mcintosh: 6 for 26 yards, 4.2 AVG
  • Kendall Milton: 6 for 18 yards, 3.0 AVG 
  • Daijun Edwards: 8 for 29 yards, 3.4 AVG
  • Brock Vandagriff: 3 for 45 yards, 15.0 AVG

Receiving Stats

3AE0C6BC-D66E-40CC-80F9-9104182E1BF3

If you want a sign of what a scrimmage looks like in the stat book, just check the number of pass attempts vs rushing attempts. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Georgia threw the football 91 times today, completing 42 of those passes (46%). They only ran the football 33 times on the day. 

The reason being? It's much easier to keep football players healthy when passing the football than it is running the football. Every time you run the football, you can guarantee collisions on the football. That's not the case when throwing in a scrimmage, particularly when the quarterback can't be hit. 

Georgia had a banged-up football team entering the scrimmage Saturday, and they left with little to no additional injuries after four quarters of football. That's valuable. 

Pregame Storylines:

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

220416_mlm_fb_gday_75508-L
News

Kirby Smart Lays to Rest Any Potential QB Discussions

By Brooks Austin32 minutes ago
USATSI_18099485
News

GDay: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Jonathan Williams1 hour ago
220416_mlm_fb_gday_75427-L
News

Immediate Reaction: What We Learned About The Offense During G-Day

By Brooks Austin1 hour ago
USATSI_18099453
News

Smart Makes Points to Team's Biggest Need on Broadcast

By Brooks Austin1 hour ago
220408_mlm_fb_practice_0145-X4
News

WATCH: Arik Gilbert Scores First Touchdown with Georgia

By Brooks Austin3 hours ago
A4DC4943-D444-4213-A3DB-EE3162BE4A45
News

LIVE Updates From G-Day

By Brooks Austin4 hours ago
220409_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0998-X3
News

Georgia Releases Official G-Day Rosters

By Brooks Austin6 hours ago
220409_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0804-X3
News

Projected Depth Charts for G-Day

By Brooks Austin7 hours ago