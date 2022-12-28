Stetson Bennett and Sedrick Van Pran give Insight into Their Relationship

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken, quarterback Stetson Bennett, and center Sedrick Van Pran all took the stage for press conferences in Atlanta ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (12/31 8 p.m. EST).

Bennett and Van Pran, who have developed a strong rapport after two seasons working together under center, shared some insight into their relationship. Both were asked if their relationship and comfort with one another lessens the workload during games.

“Honestly, I don't think it's less by either. I think it's more of a trust that each guy will get the job done. And, also, a connection in knowing that if he tells me something or I tell him something, there's no ego. It's no -- it's nothing against you personally.” said Van Pran.

“It's all for the benefit of the team. And I think understanding that, that genuinely the time that we've spent outside of football, it comes into play, and I really enjoy playing next to this guy right next to me. So at the end of the day, we both just try to make sure we get our job done and trusting each other for the team.”

Bennett continued the thought: “Yeah, like you just kind of find that mold where you're not -- it happens smoothly, and I don't think we've -- we may have dropped two snaps.”

“The whole time.” stated Van Pran.

“Yeah, in practice. And it just it works, and like Sed said, nothing is personal. Nothing – like if he makes a right call, then he makes the right call, and it does not matter. Sed's done a great job of growing and learning and becoming a smarter football player and a better football player. So I can lean on him more, I can trust him more, and I can just say little things, and then he responds, and I know what that means, right? It just comes little shorthand, easy speak. But that comes with time, and -- why are you laughing? I don't know. It's been a pleasure and an honor playing behind him.”

For Sedrick Van Pran, just like Stetson Bennett, this will be his second time leading his unit into a College Football Playoff. As a center, he is responsible for communicating assignments to his fellow offensive lineman, just as Bennett is responsible for communicating to the entire offense.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken was asked about the key to the development of his offense throughout the season. Monken immediately gave credit to the two players on the stage with him.

“Probably the most constant we've had is these two guys right here because the epicenter of what you do is your center and your quarterback. They make it go.” said Monken.

“They're the ones that communicate upfront. So those two guys have been the reason we've been where we're at along with everybody else and the continued improvement of the o-line, the consistency there.”

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE