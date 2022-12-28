Stetson Bennett responds to Ohio State Player's "Advantages" comment

The press conferences continued in Atlanta ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinals matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (12/31 8 p.m. EST).

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken, quarterback Stetson Bennett, and center Sedrick Van Pran all took the stage in Atlanta.

Bennett was asked what type of challenges Ohio State’s defense will present for Georgia.

“First of all, they have really good players and they execute their system. They try to cause havoc. They can come from a lot of different places. They do their assignment, and in order for us to be successful, we have to do ours. And that's trusting [Sedrick Van Pran], whenever he's making the calls and talking to him.” said Bennett.

“But at the end of the day, they've got a really good football team. We've got a really good football team, and it's going to come down to who executes better on Saturday.”

For Ohio State, they’re looking to show the world of college football that what we all saw from the last time they took the field, giving up 45 points and 530 yards to Michigan, was an apparition.

Earlier in the day, Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer said of his team “I think we got advantages across the board on both sides of the ball, and we just gotta go out there and execute.”

Stetson Bennett responded later in the press conference, after being asked again for his take on Ohio State’s defense; this time about any advantages the Buckeyes might have.

“I don't really want to get into the particulars right now, but obviously they were undefeated until the last game of the season. It's hard to do that. And we were, too, last year until we lost to Alabama, and then we ended up winning it all. So we certainly are not taking Ohio State lightly.” responded Bennett.

“Like they said, they've got advantages all over the board. So we're going to have to go play football.”

