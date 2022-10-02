Stetson Bennett Makes a New Mark on Georgia History

Quarterback Stetson Bennett has just surpassed former Bulldog Mike Bobo on the list of total career offensive yards in Georgia football history. Bennett now moves into seventh on the list after passing the 6,054-yard mark that Bobo set in 1997.

The next player on the list is former quarterback, Quincy Carter, who racked up 7,053 total offensive yards throughout his career and Jake Fromm is just ahead of him with 7,550 yards. With how well Bennett has been playing and the season not even at the halfway point, it's very possible that the former walk-on could finish inside the top ten in that stat category.

Georgia has been rolling on offense thus far in the 2022 season and a large part of that has to do with Bennett. Coming into this game against Missouri, he had thrown for 1,224 yards and scored nine total touchdowns while completing 74 percent of his passes.

For context and to show just how good Bennett has been this season, in 2021 he threw for 2,862 yards. In just four games this season, he has nearly thrown for half of the yards he threw for a season ago.

Bennett is also close to passing Matthew Stafford on the list of career passing touchdowns, as well as, Bobo on the career passing yards list. Heading into the Missouri game, Bennett currently has 44 career passing touchdowns and Stafford currently sits with 51. He also had 5,525 career passing yards heading into today and Bobo threw for 6,334 throughout his career.

His career was already considered historic prior to this season after winning a National Championship the season prior and now he continues to add to his list of accolades and further etching his name into the Georgia history books. When it's all said and done for Bennett, it will be quite the career he put together for the University of Georgia.

