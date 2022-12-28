Skip to main content

Todd Monken and Stetson Bennett Preview Matchup with Ohio State

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and quarterback Stetson Bennett previewed the matchup against Ohio State.

The University of Georgia is here in Atlanta, Georgia handling media obligations prior to their matchup against Ohio State in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl. 

Wednesday, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and quarterback Stetson Bennett previewed the matchup against Ohio State: 

"Well they are long and rangey. And you know, I think one thing is they are twitchy inside. I know they create issues with their looks. They aren't afraid to pressure you." 

"The looks that we get by the scout group, and our execution gives us the confidence to call it. The same thing goes for our players. If someone says "I'm not a practice player" well you can't play here." - Monken on preparation for Saturday at Georgia. 

"They've got great players. We've got great players. Let's go."

Monken is in his third year as offensive coordinator at Georgia and finished as a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach. Monken's name will undoubtedly be mentioned in other coaching opportunities around the sport. However, with Georgia playing deep into the college football playoff, the majority of the job openings are closing up to this point. Perhaps for the first time since the 1990s, Monken could return to the same program for the fourth season. 

