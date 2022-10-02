After struggling at home against Kent State, a performance that was the worst performance of the season was followed up with another poor performance. Despite going down 16-3 in the first half, Georgia found a way to come from behind it win it 26-22.

What was the good, the bad, and the ugly?

The Good: The Defense & Late Drive

Putting aside an explosive 60+ yard run from Missouri in the second quarter and the deep shot from Cook on the Tigers', Georgia's defense answered the bell on countless occasions keeping the Tiger's offense out of the endzone multiple times.

Early turnovers and miscues on offense did not help the defense early.

Georgia needed at least one quality scoring drive late in this football game and they went on a 16-play march that culminated in a score.

The Bad: Turnovers, Again...

The start of the game for Georgia on offense was very similar to what held them back a week ago. After breaking off a 35-yard run, Kendall Milton would have the ball punched out of his arms. Thankfully for the Bulldogs, the defense held Mizzou to a punt.

Two punts later for Georgia offensively saw Bennett fumble the ball on a read option where he was late to decide whether to hand the ball off to his running back or keep it for himself.

These same mistakes allowed Kent State to stay in the game a week ago and helped Missouri take the lead over the Bulldogs. The 16-3 lead for the Tigers was the biggest deficit Georgia had faced since the national championship game last season.

The Ugly: The Offensive Line

Coming into the season, many believed that this offensive line unit would be one of the best during the Kirby Smart tenure.

Georgia's front five found their match on the road against unranked Missouri. The Tigers put together a great game plan on defense, finding multiple ways to pressure Bennett in the passing game, along with minimizing the impact of Georgia's ground game.

