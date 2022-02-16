Super Bowl and National Championship Show The Kryptonite to the Spread Offense

Has the most recent editions of the NFL's Super Bowl and College Football's National Championship game offered a blueprint to stopping high-powered offenses?

"How do you stop the spread offense?" It might have been the biggest question in the sport of football, at the collegiate and professional level, for at least the last three seasons. LSU's hiring of former New Orleans Saints analyst Joe Brady after the 2018 season to take the role as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach was a move that took College Football by storm throughout the 2019 season.

For years the common stereotype of the Southeastern Conference is that they are a conference led by strong defenses, not the flashy, high-powered offenses those like seen in the Big-12 and Big-10. 2019 LSU busted that stereotype and set the standard for offenses in the SEC and the rest of College Football.

Following the Rams' Super Bowl win versus the high-powered Bengals offense, it has many talking about maybe the old notion of "defense wins championships" still rings true in 2022. However, even with a less than stellar performance from former first-round cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was tasked with guarding Jamarr Chase and Tee Higgins throughout Sunday's contest, the Rams' defense did enough to pressure Joe Burrow.

The fourth down and one-stop from defensive lineman Aaron Donald was a fitting ending to the game as it was the last of seven sacks that night for LA. It also was fairly reminiscent of the ending of Georgia's national championship win, where edge rusher Nolan Smith sacked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young one last time.

Georgia hit Bryce Young ten times in the 33-18 win over the Crimson Tide in the second of two matchups this past season. Alabama won the first one in Atlanta, Georgia, when the two squared off for the SEC Championship game; Georgia did not record a single sack in the 41-24 loss to the Tide in Atlanta.

Making the national championship win even more impressive as Georgia sacked the Heisman-winner four times. This now begs the question, is a strong, dominant defensive line the key to stopping a high-powered offense?

The two most recent championship games say that it is quite true, meaning that after losing a majority of its production from this past season, Georgia will need to reload its front seven if they wish to contend in 2022.

Georgia and the Rams both had elite defensive back play, stars like Jaylen Ramsey provide a defense with certain capabilities when it comes to contributing numbers to getting after the passer. That being said, these teams built up front first. Signing and developing Jordan Davis, Devont'e Wyatt, and Jalen Carter, then adding a Derion Kendrick to the process late.

The Rams drafted Aaron Donald 8 years ago, they added Jaylen Ramsey to the mix once the rest of their front was solidified.

Build it from the inside out, the championships will come.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.