The Auburn Tigers haven't beaten Georgia in the Classic City since 2005, in fact, the last several meetings in Athens have been quite the landslides in favor of the Dawgs. Georgia has beaten Auburn by an average of 20 points in the last 7 meetings between the hedges.

So, with the Dawgs a near 30.0 point favorite in most sportsbooks, we here at Dawgs Daily are expecting quite a few noteworthy performances in what is expected to be a game controlled by Georgia. Though, that was the expectation the previous two weeks as well, as Georgia slept-walked through Kent State and Missouri.

If Auburn is going to keep this game close, or even win it, they are going to need highlight performances.

Players to Watch from Auburn in UGA vs Auburn

Robby Ashford, QB

The 6'3, 210-pound quarterback is arguably the best athlete Georgia will play at the position all year long. He's got the ability to make and extend plays with his legs, and he can remain dangerous as a passing threat even as he leaves the pocket. However, much like the Auburn predecessor at the position most Georgia fans know, Bo Nix, Ashford is prone to take both sacks and force turnovers.

If he can play turnover-free football without sacrificing or limiting his playmaking abilities, Ashford could give Georgia some problem. Look for the Bulldogs to spy Ashford on obvious passing downs.

Tank Bigsby, RB

Bigby's freshman campaign against Georgia was arguably his best performance to date against the Bulldogs. He had a career-high in both receptions and receiving yards out of the backfield. In the last three games with Ashford at quarterback, Bigbsy is averaging 19 of their 26 "non-quarterback runs." You will get a strong dose of Bigbsy in both the run and passing game as he's been known to do for his career down on the Plains.

Derrick Hall, EDGE

Not only has derrick hall been playing in the SEC since he was a true freshman for the Auburn Tigers, appearing in all 11 games in 2019, but he's perhaps playing the best football of his career. Through five games as a senior, Hall has 7.0 TFLs and 4.0 sacks. He's a relentless pursuer of the football and he has the get-off and bend to become a problem on the edge for Georgia's offensive tackles.

It likely won't take just one of these guys to have an elite day against Georgia for the Tigers to win. It will take game-breaking performances from all three, but they are certainly talented enough to do it.

