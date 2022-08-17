Georgia Has Seven Players in Top-100 in CFB

The College Football season is just ten days when week zero kicks off on August 27th with 8 contests scheduled to take place, including Vanderbilt traveling to Hawaii to take on the Hurricanes.

With the start of the season nearing, plenty of noteworthy outlets are releasing their rankings and predictions for the season, including ESPN's staff, who released their Top-100 players entering the 2022 season.

No. 6 Jalen Carter, DT

Carter is entering his third year at Georgia and has plenty of hype and anticipation around his NFL Draft status, yet 2022 will be his first year as a full-time starter. It's unfathomable to believe that a defense that featured five first-round picks, Carter was often the best player on the field last season.

No. 8 Brock Bowers, TE

As just a freshman, Bowers accounted for 14 total TDs as a true freshman, racking up 882 yards of receiving. He comes in at No. 8 on the list, the No. 1 tight end on the list, and the only tight end ranked inside the top 15 players.

No. 15 Kelee Ringo, CB

Entering his second year as a starting corner for Georgia, it will likely be Ringo's last. He's 6'2, 205 pounds, and has the NFL drooling with the physical traits he possesses. Many are calling him the first corner off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft.

No. 40 Nolan Smith, EDGE

Smith returned to Georgia for his senior season despite having received draftable grades last season. He will receive ample opportunity to be the primary rusher for the first time in his career in 2022.

No. 44 Stetson Bennett, QB

The ESPN player rankings seem to have a bit more respect for Bennett entering the season, especially when you consider that PFF.com's Anthony Treash ranked Bennett the 34th overall quarterback in college football. Seriously.

No. 62 Christopher Smith, S

Another Georgia defensive player that had a draftable grade in this past NFL Draft that elected to return to Georgia, Smith is one of the more experienced players on Georgia's roster and impacts the passing game drastically.

No. 85 Arik Gilbert, TE

The college football world hasn't seen Arik Gilbert play in a football game since October of 2020, but that hasn't stopped the hype train from leaving the station, and rightfully so.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.

Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) OUT - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant for a week or so to recover.

Earnest Greene, OL (Limited) - Hamstring strain.

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) OUT - Smart said during his press conference Saturday that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp.

Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) IN - “Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.”

Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee) IN- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.

Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) IN - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.

Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) IN - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice.

