Skip to main content

Georgia Has Seven Players in Top-100 in CFB

The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs have seen seven of their players ranked inside the top-100.

The College Football season is just ten days when week zero kicks off on August 27th with 8 contests scheduled to take place, including Vanderbilt traveling to Hawaii to take on the Hurricanes.

With the start of the season nearing, plenty of noteworthy outlets are releasing their rankings and predictions for the season, including ESPN's staff, who released their Top-100 players entering the 2022 season. 

No. 6 Jalen Carter, DT 

Carter is entering his third year at Georgia and has plenty of hype and anticipation around his NFL Draft status, yet 2022 will be his first year as a full-time starter. It's unfathomable to believe that a defense that featured five first-round picks, Carter was often the best player on the field last season. 

No. 8 Brock Bowers, TE 

As just a freshman, Bowers accounted for 14 total TDs as a true freshman, racking up 882 yards of receiving. He comes in at No. 8 on the list, the No. 1 tight end on the list, and the only tight end ranked inside the top 15 players. 

No. 15 Kelee Ringo, CB

Entering his second year as a starting corner for Georgia, it will likely be Ringo's last. He's 6'2, 205 pounds, and has the NFL drooling with the physical traits he possesses. Many are calling him the first corner off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

No. 40 Nolan Smith, EDGE

Smith returned to Georgia for his senior season despite having received draftable grades last season. He will receive ample opportunity to be the primary rusher for the first time in his career in 2022. 

No. 44 Stetson Bennett, QB

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The ESPN player rankings seem to have a bit more respect for Bennett entering the season, especially when you consider that PFF.com's Anthony Treash ranked Bennett the 34th overall quarterback in college football. Seriously. 

No. 62 Christopher Smith, S

Another Georgia defensive player that had a draftable grade in this past NFL Draft that elected to return to Georgia, Smith is one of the more experienced players on Georgia's roster and impacts the passing game drastically. 

No. 85 Arik Gilbert, TE

The college football world hasn't seen Arik Gilbert play in a football game since October of 2020, but that hasn't stopped the hype train from leaving the station, and rightfully so. 

Georgia Football Injury Report as of 8/17/22

  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.
  • Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) OUT - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant for a week or so to recover.
  • Earnest Greene, OL (Limited) - Hamstring strain. 
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) OUT - Smart said during his press conference Saturday that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) IN - “Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.”
  • Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
  • EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee) IN- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.
  • Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) IN - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.
  • Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) IN - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

20220804_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRACTICE_0107-X4
News

Darnell Washington's NFL Draft is Stock Rising Upon Junior Season

By Harrison Reno1 hour ago
USATSI_18866349
News

George Pickens’ NFL Success Directly Impacts Georgia

By Cole WilcoxAug 16, 2022 10:49 AM EDT
20220813_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRACTICE_1521
News

Kirby Smart Provides Clarity to Cornerback Battle

By Brooks AustinAug 16, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
smart 211106_mlm_fb_missouri_0249-X4
News

Preseason AP Poll Released, Where Does Georgia Rank?

By Harrison RenoAug 15, 2022 12:07 PM EDT
B9F34442-094D-4FAC-8F01-9EB7CE73F7D1
News

Kirby Smart Calls Two Freshmen RBs "Different"

By Brooks AustinAug 15, 2022 11:09 AM EDT
F97F08CC-BC3E-40EB-843E-DC32505289F1
Recruiting

Notes From the Trail: Underrated 2023 RB on Georgia's Radar

By Connor JacksonAug 15, 2022 9:11 AM EDT
20220804_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRACTICE_0002-X2
News

Scrimmage Reactions: Darnell Washington a "Cheat Code," Kenny McIntosh a "Beast"

By Harrison RenoAug 15, 2022 7:46 AM EDT
697F9AA8-7D7E-4923-8E22-C92DF7DAE57B
Recruiting

Dozens of Georgia Targets and Commits Land in the New SI99 Rankings

By Connor JacksonAug 14, 2022 3:45 PM EDT