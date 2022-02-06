Tray Scott - An Integral Piece to Georgia's Success

During the 2017 offseason, the University of Georgia announced the hiring of defensive line coach, Tray Scott, following the departure of Tracy Rocker after the 2016 season. Kirby Smart was entering just his second season with the Bulldogs and one of his first big hires as a head coach needed to be made, and he looks to have struck gold with Coach Scott.

Upon Scott’s arrival in Athens, there was certainly a lot of work cut out for him. Production at the defensive line position had always been pretty solid for the Bulldogs, but it was not resulting in players getting drafted into the NFL.

In fact, the Bulldogs still to this day have not had a defensive lineman taken in the draft since John Jenkins in 2013. At least that will be the case until the first round of the 2022 draft.

Going back to Scott’s first year with Georgia, it didn’t take long for him to start beefing up his depth chart with elite football players.

In the 2018 recruiting class, both Devont'e Wyatt and Jordan Davis enrolled at the University of Georgia and ignited the resurrection of Georgia's defensive line. The following year, Scott managed to reel in Travon Walker and Tramel Walthour which was shortly followed by Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, and Warren Brinson in the 2020 class.

Those players quickly turned into immediate contributors on Saturdays.

Since 2019, Georgia has finished every season with a top-two rushing defense in the country. In 2020, offenses averaged just 72 rushing yards per game against the Bulldogs which was the best in the country with the next best being 92 from Texas A&M.

This past year, Georgia posted one of the most incredible seasons by a defense in college football history and the defensive line played a huge role in not only that but helping lead the Bulldogs to a national championship. Scott’s players were getting it done at the collegiate level, now it was a matter of getting their names called on draft night.

Well, consider it mission accomplished. Jordan Davis, who is a former three-star recruit, not only turned into one of the most beloved players in Athens but became known as the most dominant player in all of college football. As a result, he is projected to go in the first round of the NFL draft this year.

The list doesn’t stop at Davis though. Both Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker have seen their draft stock skyrocket over the last couple of months, and both of them are now projected as potential day one draft picks as well.

So not only did Coach Scott stack up the depth chart and develop his players, there is potential for him to have three first-round picks in the same draft class. It’s crazy enough for a team to have three first-round picks all together, nonetheless come from the same position group.

Coach Scott has rejuvenated Georgia's defensive line while simultaneously establishing longevity at the position as well. While the Bulldogs say goodbye to Davis, Wyatt, and Walker, there is still a litany of highly talented individuals roaming the Athens campus.

Kirby Smart needed a homerun hire, and he hit it out of the park with Tray Scott.

