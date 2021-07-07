Tre' McKitty Impressing Veterans Early in NFL Career

Former Georgia tight end, Tre' McKitty hasn't taken long to impress veterans with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Georgia fans didn't get much time to enjoy the Tre' McKitty experience. As a graduate transfer from Florida State, McKitty only played seven games in a Georgia uniform. Though, he flashed signs of excellence during his time in Athens. Enough so to become a third-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now in the NFL, McKitty has left NFL veterans like fellow tight end Jared Cook extremely impressed with the level of football intelligence that McKitty possesses.

“I’m impressed,” Cook said. "Very smart individual. He actually understands the offense, and you don’t really see rookies understand the playbook until training camp."

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise to those who have followed McKitty's career arch. He played under multiple offensive coordinators at Florida State, graduated college in three years, and went on to learn the Georgia playbook — which under Todd Monken is rather extensive — in a matter of no time.

He's an athletic tight end with great size at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds. He has a good catch radius and is a willing blocker in the run game.

McKitty suffered a knee injury during the offseason leading up to the 2020 season, which sidelined him for much of the season. Once he was on the field, he flashed several times, catching six passes for 108 yards.

McKitty decided to opt out to focus on his health for the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati.

He has the frame, speed, and athleticism, and with some coaching, he can become an absolute steal for the Chargers.

You May Also Like

Jamaree Salyer Named Top 50 Player in 2021

JT Daniels Announces Partnership

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.