BREAKING: Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft

Georgia's starting right tackle Warren McClendon has declared for the NFL Draft

Georgia has lost another starting tackle as Warren McClendon joins Broderick Jones in declaring for the NFL Draft. McClendon made the announcement on his social media.

McClendon came to Georgia as a 4-star prospect out of Brunswick High School in the class of 2019. His high school head coach Sean Pender also coached Stetson Bennett (Pierce County).

The 6-foot-5 tackles is expected to go somewhere in the first three rounds of the Draft.

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal)
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
  • Jacob Hood, OL (Portal)
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

