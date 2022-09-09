Skip to main content

WATCH: Matthew Stafford Throws his First Touchdown Pass of the Year

After a rough start to the night for the Rams offense, Matthew Stafford has helped turn it around with a touchdown pass.

It feels like fall. The college football season is heading into week two, as No. 2 Georgia will host Samford for the Bulldogs' season opener, which will also couple as the first time the defending national champions have played a game inside Sanford Stadium since winning the national title. 

With that being said, the National Football League is kicking off its 2022 season in style, as the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams play host to the Buffalo Bills in the season-opening kickoff as part of Thursday night football. 

Former Georgia Bulldog and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of many former Bulldogs taking the field tonight, along with Lenoard Floyd, Isaiah McKenzie, rookies James Cook and Derion Kendrick 

After a rough start to the game for the Rams offense with two punts before an interception thrown by Stafford. The defending Super Bowl champs would bounce back on an 11-play drive ending with Matthew Stafford connecting with his star wide-out Cooper Kupp's for the pair's first touchdown of the year. 

