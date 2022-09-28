WATCH: Will Muschamp Mic'd Up at Practice

It is crazy to think that just a year ago, former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp was one of the newest coaches on Georgia's staff.

After his departure from Columbia, South Carolina, Muschamp would join his alma mater's coaching staff in an off-field coaching role as a defensive analyst. Adding a former college football head coach to your program's support staff is what Alabama head coach Nick Saban is notorious for doing before he eventually promotes them into an on-field coaching role or before they leave for a job elsewhere.

Head coach Kirby Smart's former college teammate at the University of Georgia is now one of his most veteran staff members. Despite being his second year on the staff, that ranks him behind Dell McGee, Glenn Schumann, and Todd Monken.

Once former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left Athens for the head coaching job at Oregon, Smart would reward Glenn Schumann, his inside linebackers coach, who was one of the first hires when Smart took the job here in Athens. Likewise, his former college teammate Will Muschamp as he promoted the pairing to the co-defensive coordinating roles they hold now.

In a video released to the University of Georgia's Athletics Twitter account, they feature co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp mic'd up at a practice.

Commonly referred to as "Coach Boom," he is known for his high energy and, much like coach Smart, an animated coaching style.

