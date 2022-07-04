One of the nation's premier defensive prospects, Dashawn Womack is set to make his commitment announcement. Where will he land?

Georgia had a record-shattering year in terms of on-field and NFL Draft success. Three first-round defensive linemen, five defenders in the first round alone, fifteen total draftees, and a national championship to boot. It was quite a year for the Dawgs and head coach Kirby Smart.

Though you don't just wake up one day to national title success and NFL Draft records. No, that's culminated through years of elite recruiting. Talent acquisition has been priority No. 1 for Smart and his staff and being in the race for the nation's best on a yearly basis will keep them in that national title contention.

One of those premier defensive prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle is St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland product Dashawn Womack. Womack is a 6'4, 255 pound defensive end that has a public top-5 of Oregon, Ole Miss, Georgia, LSU, and Maryland and is set to make his collegiate announcement Monday at 5:30 PM EST.

So, where will the uber-talented prospect end up?

Georgia has quite a track record with St. Frances Academy in recent years. They've obviously recruited and landed former four-star linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johson who played alongside Womack. Additionally, wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette spent a season at St. Frances as well. OLB coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and company hosted Womack on an official visit to kick off the summer but the late momentum on the trail appears to be in favor of the LSU Tigers.

It's been an interesting stretch on the recruiting front for the Bulldogs, with two de-commitments (2023 OL Ryqueze McElderry & 2024 DB Antione Jackson) and given Georgia's propensity to avoid downturns on the momentum front something positive is likely to happen soon. They finished June strong with four commits in the month and kicked off July with the commit of 2023 DB Daniel Harris.

