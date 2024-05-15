Will Georgia get a Night Game at Home in 2024?
We know Georgia football will have two night SEC road games in 2024. Will they get a chance to host their own at Sanford Stadium?
If you missed it, four of Georgia's twelve regular season games this fall now have official kickoff times. The season-opener against Clemson will kick off at noon from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia's first two SEC games of the season of the season will kick off at 7:30, first at Kentucky, then at Alabama two weeks later. Georgia's November 2nd game against Florida will be at its standard 3:30. All of the aforementioned games will air on ABC.
The question in the mind of a lot of Georgia fans is whether or not the Bulldogs will get a night game of their own. Back in 2022, Georgia's latest kick at home was 3:30. In 2021 there was just one night game in Sanford Stadium, a week three drubbing of South Carolina. 2023 was better, an October home game against Kentucky started at 7:00 pm local time, but it was the Ole Miss game a few weeks later that showed what Sanford Stadium can really do and why fans are so desperate for primetime games late in the season.
On November 11th, Ole Miss came in ranked ninth in the country, while Georgia, a still undefeated defending national champions, was ranked second. Dawg nation was out in full force, packing nearly 93,000 into the stands and helped the team to a 52-17 win.
As we look at the 2024 schedule, the Bulldogs host four SEC teams: Auburn, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. Their other three home games against Tennessee Tech, UMass, and Georgia Tech. Auburn is probably out for a night game as Georgia will have played its previous two games at 7:30. That leaves an October 12th date against Mississippi State and a November 16th matchup against Tennessee as their best shots at a night SEC home game. We know which one Georgia fans will be clamoring for.
