2026 Wide Receiver Ryan Mosley Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Ryan Mosley, a 2026 wide receiver, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs have started to heat up on the recruiting trail as of late and they just landed another commitment. Wide receiver Ryan Mosley has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. He chose Georgia over South Carolina, Alabama, Texas A&M and Nebraska.
Mosley is rated a four-star prospect, the 182nd-best player in the country, the 27th-best wide receiver and the 23rd-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Mosley was recently in Athens for Georgia's annual scavenger hunt recruiting event. It seems like he left with a great impression on Georgia.
Mosley now becomes the third wide receiver in Georgia's 2026 class. He joins Vance Spafford and Brady Marchese as the current wide receiver commits in this cycle for the Bulldogs.
With official visits starting to ramp up over the next month, it's expected to see more names come off the board. Georgia has certainly taken advanatge of this time of year in prior recruiting cycles, and they are doing the same this year it appears.
Georgia now has 10 players committed in the upcoming class. Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis the headliner of the group and as the list grows for the Dawgs, it looks like they are setting up to land another top-three class this year.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Ryan Mosley, WR
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily