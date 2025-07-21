Dawgs Daily

2027 Quarterback Teddy Jarrard Announces Commitment Date - Georgia a Finalist

2027 quarterback Teddy Jarrard has announced his commitment date, and the Georgia Bulldogs are a finalist.

Jonathan Williams

The Georgia Bulldogs have been reeling in the commitments for the 2026 recruiting class but they have an opportunity to land a massive name in the 2027 cycle. Quarterback Teddy Jarrard announced he will be making his commitment on July 24th. He will be choosing between Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame.

Jarrard is rated as a four-star prospect, the 195th-best player in the country, the 15th-best quarterback and the 28th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. The quarterback took visits to Purdue, Ohio State, Notre Dame and attended a camp at Clemson. The Bulldogs offered Jarrard back in May of this year.

Georgia landed five-star quarterback Jared Curtis in the 2026 class and are now trying to eye down their quarterback in the 2027 class. Jarrard is one of their top options and are hopeful to land Jarrard on the 24th when he announces his commitment.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

  • Lincoln Keyes, TE
  • Seven Cloud, DL
  • Zech Fort, S
  • Brady Marchese, WR
  • Kealan Jones, S
  • Jared Curtis, QB
  • Jordan Smith, S
  • Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
  • Graham Houston, OL
  • Ryan Mosley, WR
  • Carter Luckie, DL
  • Zachary Lewis, OL
  • Zykie Helton, OL
  • Ekene Ogboko, OL
  • Caden Harris, CB
  • Harran Zeurikat, K
  • Wade Register, P
  • Corey Howard, EDGE
  • Khamari Brooks, Edge 
  • Shadarius Toodle, LB
  • Craig Dandridge
  • Jae Lamar, RB
  • Chace Calicut, S
  • PJ Dean, DL
  • Preston Carey, DL
  • Brayden Fogle, TE
  • Tyriq Green, ATH

