AJ Kruah Announces Flip from UNC to Georgia Football
AJ Kruah has announced he has flipped his commitment from UNC to Georgia.
News on the recruiting trail for college football has cooled down a good bit since the regular season started a couple of months ago, but the Dawgs received some big news during their bye week. Linebacker AJ Kruah announced that he has flipped his commitment from UNC to Georgia. Kruah had been committed to the Tar Heels since April of this year.
Kruah is rated as a three-star prospect, the 531st-best player in the country, the 54th-best linebacker and the 64th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to 247 sports composite rankings. The Bulldogs offered Kruah back in May of this year and it looks like their pursuit of the in-state backer has paid off.
Georgia is now starting to pick up some steam on the recruiting trail again. They gained a commitment from running back Ousmane Kromah, then Elijah Griffin and now Kruah over the last few weeks. The Dawgs are still not done but it is shaping up to be another great class.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- AJ Kruah, LB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
