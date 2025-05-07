Alabama Commit Chris Booker Speaks on Upcoming Visit With Georgia Football
Alabama offensive line commit Chris Booker speaks on his upcoming visit with Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have already had a massive week recruiting as five-star quarterback Jared Curtis committed to the Dawgs on Monday, but they have some other top recruits left on the board they are trying to lock down.
One of them is a player who is already committed to another SEC school. Chris Booker, an offensive lineman out of Hapeville Charter, is currently committed to Alabama, but the Bulldogs are still in pursuit. Booker has a visit line up with Georgia and here is what he said he is looking forward to about it.
"I'm just excited to talk ball," Booker said. "Everybody can go and take pictures and just flex on the gram or whatever but I am ready to talk ball. That's my favorite part."
If Georgia is going to flip Booker from Alabama, it's going to take a lot based on how he speaks of the Crimson Tide. The 2026 prospect spoke glowingly of the program and head coach Kalen DeBoer.
"its home man," Booker said. "From the facilities, to the coaches, to the players, to the tradition, you know it's a long line of tradition. Even coming off of a rough season like that you know they are going to come back even harder. You can tell by the players that they have, the coaches that they have, they just had Tyler Booker go round one, next year, if he chooses to go, they'll have Kadyn Proctor. All those guys, it's a really good place for O-linemen to go. It's a place I would go even if I wasn't playing football."
Booker received an offer from the University of Georgia back in March of this year. Other schools that are pushing for Booker are Florida and South Florida. Booker has scheduled an official visit to Florida for June 13th.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
