BREAKING: Bear Alexander Announces Final Two Schools

Bear Alexander is down to just two schools in his recruitment.

A former Georgia commit, Bear Alexander is down to just two schools remaining in his recruitment. Friday afternoon, it was announced that the five-star defensive tackle out of Texas is considering Texas A&M and Georgia.

In February, the 6-foot-4, 325-pound defensive lineman from Fort Worth, Tex. was a huge addition to the Georgia 2022 recruiting class. Alexander was seen as a potential replacement for Georgia's current nose tackle, senior Jordan Davis.

Following a visit to College Station, Texas, where he attended Texas A&M on an official visit where former Georgia graduate assistant, now Texas A&M analyst Nick Williams was present, Bear decided shortly after the visit to back away from his commitment to the Dawgs.

Alexander's decommitment was followed by fellow five-star defensive back Deyon Bouie, who was also present at Texas A&M with Alexander. The decommitment of those two five-stars in June is what many say started the loss in momentum that the Dawgs suffered throughout the majority of the summer.

Now after trimming his lists of schools to just two, it seems that Georgia is in a good position to land the potential Jordan Davis replacement at nose tackle. So far, Georgia holds two commitments along the defensive line in the 2022 class: Tyre West and Darris Smith.

