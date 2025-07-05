Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia - What He Brings to the Bulldogs
Brayden Fogle has announced his commitment to Georgia. Here is what he brings to the Bulldogs.
Georgia has landed another key piece to its offensive puzzle with the commitment of Brayden Fogle, a dynamic and versatile tight end who will add another layer to the Bulldogs’ already loaded offense. Fogle’s athleticism and skillset allow him to be a true matchup nightmare whether he’s lined up on the line of scrimmage or flexed out wide, he has the ability to stress a defense in multiple ways.
One of the most underrated aspects of Fogle’s game is his willingness and pride in blocking. Whether he’s going up against physical defensive linemen in the trenches or sealing off quicker defensive backs on the perimeter, Fogle brings a gritty, physical edge to every snap. His toughness and technique in the run game make him a complete tight end who will thrive in Georgia’s physical brand of football.
As a pass-catcher, Fogle excels at making contested catches in traffic. If he’s ever put in a one-on-one situation, Georgia fans can feel confident knowing he has the hands, body control, and competitiveness to come down with the ball. He’s the type of player that gives his quarterback a reliable target in high-pressure moments and in the red zone.
This is a strong pickup for the Dawgs. Fogle’s versatility, physicality, and playmaking ability should help Georgia’s offense remain explosive and multi-dimensional as they continue to chase championships under Kirby Smart’s leadership.
