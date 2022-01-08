BREAKING: Earnest Greene Makes College Decision

Just weeks after Early Signing Day Georgia receives another commitment. One of the most recent players to make their decision is offensive linemen Earnest Greene out of Bellflower, California.

Today Greene announced that he would be continuing his academic and athletic career at the University of Georgia. Greene made his final cut back on December 3rd, narrowing his decision down to four. Today he chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Ohio State, and Texas.

Greene becomes the 27th player in the 2022 class to commit to the Bulldogs. Greene is also the fifth lineman recruit that offensive line coach Matt Luke has gotten to commit to the 2022 class. With the addition of Greene, Georgia's offensive line class for this year is wrapping up nicely.

2022 Recruiting Class

Gunner Stockton, QB

Julian Humphrey, CB

CJ Smith, WR

Daylen Everette, CB

Mykel Williams, DE

Alliou Bah, OL

Oscar Delp, TE

Dillon Bell, WR

Cole Speer, WR

Earnest Greene

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Drew Bobo, OL

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Jacob Hood, OL

Branson Robinson, RB

Jordan James, RB

Tyre West, DL

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

Marvin Jones Jr, EDGE

Darris Smith, EDGE

CJ Madden, EDGE

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Jahiem Singletary, CB

Shone Washington, DT

Bear Alexander, DT

Malaki Starks, DB

Brett Thorson, K

