Bryce Davis Announces College Commitment
Defensive lineman Bryce Davis commits to Clemson over Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been rolling on the recruiting trail this summer as they have picked up commitment after commitment. On Saturday, they lost out on a commitment as defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced his commitment to Clemson. He chose the Tigers over South Carolina, Duke and Georgia.
Davis is rated as a four-star prospect, the 59th-best player in the country, the eighth-best defensive line prospect and the third-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He took official visits to Clemson, Duke, Georgia, USC and South Carolina in that order.
This was once a recruitment that many viewed Georgia as the leader in but as time passed by the Tigers emerged as the team to beat. Losing Davis is a tough one but all is not lost for the Bulldogs. They are still in the running for defensive linemen Justus Terry and Elijah Griffin - both of which reside in the state of Georgia.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Shamari Earls, DB
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily