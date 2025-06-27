Chace Calicut Set to Announce Commitment - Will it Be Georgia Football?
When the Georgia Bulldogs keep their recruiting streak hot, as Chace Calicut chooses between Texas, Michigan and Georgia?
The Georgia Bulldogs have the opportunity to keep their recruiting streak alive on Friday as 2026 safety Chace Caliicut will be announcing his commitment at the OT7 Finals between Georgia, Texas and Michigan. So, who will it be?
Calicut is from the state of Texas, and the Longhorns have been fighting to keep him in the state, and that seemed like what he was going to do. Georgia, on the other hand, has made up some ground over the last month, and they appear to be the team to beat in this recruitment now.
Calicut is rated a four-star prospect, the 162nd-best player in the country, the 13th-best safety in the class and the 23rd-best player in the state of Texas, according to composite rankings. All three finalists got an official visit in the month of June with Georgia going first, Michigan after that and Texas getting the final visit.
The Bulldogs have done a tremendous job recruiting defensive backs in this class, as they already have five in the class. Now it's looking like there is a good chance that number will move up to six by the end of the day.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shardarius Toodle, LB
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Craig Daindridge Jr., WR
