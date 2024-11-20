Chase Linton Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Chase Linton, a 2025 defensive lineman, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been running hot in the 2025 recruiting class, as they do most cycles, and they just added another piece to the class. Chase Linton, a 2025 defensive lineman, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs after decommitting from Rutgers. Linton had been committed to Rutgers since early June until he backed off his pledge in the middle of August.
Linton is rated as a four-star prospect, the 191st-best player in the country, the 18th-best edge and the 29th-best player in the state of Georgia. The Bulldogs offered Linton late in July of this year and ever since then kept carrying momentum until Linton shifted his commitment to the Bulldogs.
Linton is not the first defensive line prospect in this class to change his commitment. Isaiah Gibson, another prospect out of the state of Georgia, was at one point committed to the USC Trojans, but then decommitted and later committed to the Bulldogs.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
