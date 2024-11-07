CJ Wiley Announces Commitment to Georgia
CJ Wiley announces commitment to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have continued to build their 2025 recruiting class with national signing day closing in and they just added a massive commitment to the group. Wide receiver CJ Wiley has annoucned his commitment to Georgia on Wednesday evening. This comes after his decommitment to Florida State not too long ago.
Wiley is rated as a four-star, the 85th-best player in the country, the 13th-best wide receiver in the country and the 11th-best player in the state of Georgia. Wiley decommitted from Florida State at the end of October is now committed to the Bulldogs. Wiley had Georgia in the final mix of recruitment when he annoucned his pledge to Florida State and now Georgia has the hold on the recruitment with early national signing day quickly closing in.
This is the second year in a row that Georgia has flipped one of Florida State's premiere commits late in the cycle. Last year it was safety KJ Bolden flipping to Georgia on early national signing day.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
