Corey Howard Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Corey Howard, a 2026 EDGE, has announced his commitment to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been picking up steam this summer on the recruiting trail and they remained hot on Sunday. Corey Howard, a 2026 EDGE, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Howard is rated a three-star prospect, the 1,069th-best player in the country, the 107th-best defensive lineman in the class and the 116th-best player in the state of Georgia. Howard recently took a visit to Georgia and it seems like that was enough for him to call Athens his new home.
Howard becomes the first EDGE player to commit to Georgia in the 2026 class. They are also currently in pursuit of Khamari Brooks, another EDGE in the cycle.
Georgia now has 19 players committed to the 2026 recruiting class. They have gone on a tear ever since official visits started up a few weeks ago. The Bulldogs have been known to rack up on recruits during the summer months and this year is proving to be more of the same. If this trend continues, it would appear that Georgia is setting themselves up to once again have one of the top classes in the country.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
