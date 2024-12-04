Dominick Kelly Signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Football
Dominick Kelly, a 2025 defensive back, has signed his national letter of intent with Georgia football.
Early national signing day has officially begun and players are starting to officially put pen to paper and sign with their selected college team. One player that has done so is Dominick Kelly as he has signed his letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs. Kelly committed to Georgia back in July of this year.
Kelly is rated as a four-star prospect, the 349th-best player in the country, the 33rd-best defensive back and the 49th-best player in the state of Florida, according to composite rankings. Kelly was at one point a member of the 2026 recruiting class but ultimately decided to reclassify and join the 2025 group instead.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
- Dennis Uzochukwu, OL
- Hezekiah Millender, QB
