Who's Next to Commit to Georgia?

Georgia has hit a bit of a dry spell in recruiting as of late. So, here's the latest on players that could be set to commit to Georgia soon.

Georgia fans are used to a high-powered recruiting juggernaut, and following a June filled with unofficial and official visits the likes college football has never seen, many fans expected a rush of commitments.

Well, it hasn't quite been that just yet. However, it appears Georgia fans could be getting good news on the recruiting front pretty soon, with several elite prospects set to announce their college choices rather soon.

So, who could be next to commit to Georgia?

S, Jake Pope

The Buford, Georgia athlete announced that he would be making his collegiate commitment in private and with the school's coaching staff prior to announcing his college decision publicly but has said he is nearing a decision.

Pope released a Top-5 of Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, UNC, and Notre Dame and is reportedly deciding between two of those five schools as we near a public decision. Georgia was one of the first powerhouse programs in on Pope and considering the home state ties, has a legitimate shot here with the state champion playmaker.

RB, Branson Robinson

Robinson is set to announce his college decision on July 22nd and he has long been linked to the Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama and Tennessee are his other finalist in this recruitment, however, Alabama already has two running back commits in their class and likely isn't parting ways with either of them. As for Tennessee, they did a great job evening remaining in this recruitment after the program fall out from Jeremy Pruitt's departure and subsequent NCAA investigation.

Robinson had an incredible time on his official visit back in early June and seems to be heavily favoring playing in Athens.

EDGE, Dani Dennis-Sutton

If you believe that Branson Robinson is a favorite to end up at Georgia, while also believing that head coach Kirby Smart is a momentum recruiter, than EDGE rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton setting his commitment date for the exact same as Branson Robinson probably makes you feel pretty good. Dennis-Sutton appears to be down to three schools at the moment; Penn State, Alabama, and Georgia.

Sources close to the program tell Dawgs Daily that in a class filled with elite edge rushers, they have pushed their chips all in on Dennis-Sutton. They think extremely highly of his character and physical traits and have made it known they want him in this class.

