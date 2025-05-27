Four-Star QB Teddy Jarrard Set to Visit to Georgia Football
Four-star quarterback Teddy Jarrard is set to take an official visit to Georgia.
One of the top signal-callers in the Class of 2027 is heading to Athens for a visit. Four-star quarterback Teddy Jarrard, a standout from North Cobb High School, is scheduled to be on campus at the University of Georgia on June 1st, 2025, as the Bulldogs look to make a strong push for one of the most polished passers in the country.
Jarrard is currently ranked as the No. 7 quarterback nationally in the 2027 class and has drawn widespread attention for his elite ability as a pure pocket passer. Measuring in at 6’4” and equipped with a strong, accurate arm, Jarrard can make just about any throw on the field. His poise in the pocket is advanced for his age, and his ability to make quick reads and process defenses has set him apart on the recruiting trail.
Georgia’s interest in Jarrard has steadily picked up, especially after receiving an offer on May 17th, 2025 an athletic 6’4”, 200-pound prospect from Kennesaw, GA. With that offer fresh on the table, the Bulldogs appear to be casting a wide net in their search for their quarterback of the future, but there’s no doubt Jarrard is one of the top on their board.
Jarrard has already built a reputation for being clutch under pressure, leading multiple late-game drives throughout his high school career and consistently coming through when it matters most. Whichever program lands him won’t just be getting a quarterback with elite tools they’ll be getting a proven winner.
As June approaches, all eyes in Bulldog Nation will be on Jarrard’s visit to see if Georgia can position itself as the front-runner for one of the most coveted arms in the 2027 cycle.
