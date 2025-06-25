Four-star Running Back Jae Lamar Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Jae Lamar, a highly rated running back in the 2026 class, announced his commitment to Georgia Wednesday afternoon.
After receiving commitments from Four-star linebacker Shardarious Toodle, Four-star edge Khamari Brooks, and three-star edge Corey Howard, Georgia continues its legendary recruiting week with Jae Lamar's decision.
Jae Lamar is a four-star running back, ranked as the number 107 player and number 8 running back nationally in the 247 composite rankings. Lamar is 6'0 205 pounds and attends Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, GA. The highly touted tailback chose the Bulldogs over Miami, Clemson, and Auburn.
Georgia's first running back commit of the 2026 class will add explosiveness to the Bulldogs' offense with elite speed and great vision. Georgia will look to make it five days in a row with a commitment as In state wide receiver target Craig Dandridge annnounces his commitment tommorrow.
Georgia is now up to 21 total commits in the class. They have hounded the trail during the month of June and they are likely not done yet with several others lined up make announcements. With over 20 commits now, Georgia is nearing the close of potentially having their class wrapped up.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shardarius Toodle, LB
- Jae Lamar, RB
