Georgia Football 2025 Recruiting Prospect Raves About Visit With the Bulldogs
Georgia football recruiting prospect J'Vari Flowers raved about his visit with the Bulldogs.
The 2025 recruiting class isn't quite over yet as the national signing day isn't until Feb. 5 and the Georgia Bulldogs are still pushing for an unsigned prospect. Cornerback J'Vari Flowers is still weighing his options before he finally settles down and this past weekend he took a visit to Georgia.
Flowers told ON3's Steve Wiltfong, “I loved every part of it, learned some great things from the coaches.”
Flowers is rated as the 91st-best player in the class, the 12th-best cornerback in the class and the 13th-best player in the state of Florida, according to composite rankings. He took home the 3A state championship in the 100m as a sophomore.
According to Flowers' twitter, he received an offer from Georgia back in January of this year and now it looks like Georgia is going to be the team that gets the final word in person. The Bulldogs already have a loaded 2025 class, and adding Flowers into that mix would make it even stronger.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
- Dennis Uzochukwu, OL
- Hezekiah Millender, QB
- Connor Ferguson, K
