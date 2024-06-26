Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Adds Talented Wide Receiver to 2025 Recruiting Class

The Georgia Bulldogs have just added an extremely talented pass catcher to their 2025 recruiting class

Christian Kirby II

As the offseason rolls on, the Georgia Bulldogs have been constantly making moves to build momentum for their 2025 recruiting class. The momentum seems to finally be paying off, as they have landed another extremely talented prospect.

Tyler Williams, a 3-star wide receiver out of Seffner, Florida has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. His commitment comes just days after the Dawgs missed out on in-state prospect CJ Wiley, who made a shocking commitment to the Florida State Seminoles earlier this week. 

With the addition of Williams, the Bulldogs 2025 class is shaping up to be another fantastic addition to Kirby Smart’s resume. Georgia now has a total of 16  players committed and their class ranks top-three in the nation. 

Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits 

  • Elyiss Williams, TE 
  • Jadon Perlotte, LB
  • Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
  • Ethan Barbour, TE 
  • Ryan Montgomery, QB
  • Mason Short, OT
  • Stephon Shivers, DT
  • Bo Walker, RB
  • Thomas Blackshear, WR
  • Zayden Walker, LB

