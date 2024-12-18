Georgia Football Commits Go Off in State Title Game, Milton vs Langston Hughes
A pair of Georgia football commits went off in their state title game between Milton and Langston Hughes.
Georgia high school state championship games are being played this week and an absolute all-time classic was played on Tuesday night between Milton and Langston Hughes. The game consisted of the three Georgia football commits: CJ Wiley (WR, Milton), Ethan Barbour (TE, Milton) and Dontrell Glover (OL, Langston Hughes). The score at halftime of this game was 42-35 in favor of Milton and the game ended 56-35 with Milton coming out on top.
The championship win for Milton was in part due to the two Georgia commits they have on the roster. Barbour reeled in a 50-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter that put Milton up 21-7. He also had a 15-yard reception in the second quarter and immediately after that was handed the ball on an end around to score his second touchdown of the game.
Milton's seventh drive of the game might as well have been called the Dawg drive. It started with a nine-yard completion to Barbour, then a 24-yard reception from Wiley, another 12 yards to Wiley right after, and then a 25-yard touchdown reception. All in the same drive.
Both future Bulldogs made impressive plays in the biggest game of the season and in the final high school game of their careers. Now they will set their eyes on getting their college careers started up and if they go anything like their high school careers did, they will be very loved in the city of Athens.
