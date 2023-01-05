Skip to main content

WATCH: Georgia Commits at All-American Bowl Game Practice

Several Georgia commits partake in a joint practice leading up to the 2023 Adidas All-American Bowl.

The 2023 Adidas All-American Bowl is off and running this week, and several current Georgia signees are in San Antonio, TX preparing for this weekend's showcase. The Bulldogs just recently closed out a strong class for the 2023 recruiting cycle and now four members of the class are displaying their talent against some of the best in the nation. 

The Georgia Bulldogs are no strangers to extreme talent acquisition. In fact, in the last eight recruiting cycles under head coach Kirby Smart, they've never finished outside of the top three in the consensus recruiting rankings. 

Tight end Pearce Spurlin, offensive lineman Monroe Freeling, offensive lineman Kelton Smith and defensive lineman Jordan Hall all contributed at practice on Wednesday and displayed what skill sets they will be bringing with them to Athens this fall. Each player participated in warm-ups and was then split off into groups based on their position to do a variety of drills. 

Here is a sneak peek at how Georgia's group looked: 

The Adidas All-American Bowl game will be played on Jan. 7, and the game will be broadcasted by NBC at noon ET. 

Monroe Freeling 

Monroe Freeling 

Kelton Smith

Kelton Smith

Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling

Pearce Spurlin

Pearce Spurlin

Pearce Spurlin

Pearce Spurlin

Kelton Smith

Kelton Smith

Pearce Spurlin

Pearce Spurlin

Kelton Smith

Kelton Smith

Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling

Kelton Smith

Kelton Smith

Pearce Spurlin

Pearce Spurlin

