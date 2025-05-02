Georgia Football Has Potential for a Massive Month of Recruiting
The month of May is shaping up to be a massive turning point for Georgia football’s 2026 recruiting class. The Bulldogs already sit near the top of the national rankings, but this month could put Kirby Smart’s program in a class of its own and it all started with a big-time commitment on May 1st.
On the first day of May, Georgia secured a pledge from in-state interior offensive lineman Graham Houston out of Buford, GA. Houston, a powerful and talented sound presence on the offensive line, brings SEC ready physicality and adds even more depth to what’s already looking like a dominant future trench unit for the Dawgs.
But the fireworks may just be getting started.
All eyes turn to Monday, May 5th, when five-star quarterback Jared Curtis is set to make his decision. The elite signal-caller out of Tennessee has narrowed his list down to Georgia and Oregon. Curtis is not just one of the best QBs in the country he’s a true program-changer. If Georgia can beat out the Ducks for his commitment, it could be the quarterback centerpiece of the entire 2026 class.
Then, just over a week later, another elite name is set to announce. On Tuesday, May 13th, five-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell will choose between Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Oregon. A recent development has only increased Georgia’s momentum: Cantwell has scheduled an official visit to Athens for Saturday, May 10th, just three days before his decision. That visit could be pivotal in pushing the Bulldogs over the top.
If the Dawgs can close the deal with both Curtis and Cantwell, it would be the icing on the cake for an already elite 2026 class. Georgia has stockpiled talent across the board, but landing two five-star offensive players, a quarterback and a lineman, would send a message to the rest of college football: the Dawgs are building something special, and the best may still be yet to come.
With high-stakes decisions and high-caliber talent in play, May 2025 might just go down as a legendary month in Georgia recruiting history.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Graham Houston, OL
