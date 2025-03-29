Georgia Football Legacy Commits to the Bulldogs for 2025 Class
Georgia football legacy London Seymour has committed to Georgia for the 2025 class.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been focusing most of their attention on the 2026 recruiting class as of late, but they just added another name to the 2025 class, and it's one that Georgia fans might be a little familiar with. London Seymour, son of former Georgia defensive lineman Richard Seymour, has committed to the Dawgs.
The 6-foot-4, 303-pound defensive lineman held scholarship offers from the likes of Boston College, Georgia Southern and Marshall. He planned to sign with Boston College in December, but kept his options open for something like this with the Bulldogs.
Seymour has visited Georgia multiple times since last season. He attended multiple games and has been to spring practice a couple of times this year as well.
Richard Seymour was a four-year letterman (1997-2000) at the University of Georgia. Over his career he recorded 223 tackles, 10 sacks and 26 tackles for lost yardage. A first-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2001, he helped the franchise win three Super Bowl titles in four years, himself earning seven Pro Bowl selections during his 11 NFL seasons.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
- Dennis Uzochukwu, OL
- Hezekiah Millender, QB
- Connor Ferguson, K
- London Seymour
