Georgia Football Makes Final Cut for 2026 Four-Star ATH Tyriq Green
The Georgia Bulldogs have made the final cut for four-star ATH Tyriq Green.
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to carry the momentum they gained on the recruiting trail in the month May into June and July with official visits lined up. The Bulldogs continued to add their 2026 class this month and it looks like they might be on the verge of adding another.
Four-star ATH Tyriq Green cut his list down to four finalists on Friday. Florida State, Auburn, Miami and Georgia were the teams that made the cut.
Green is rated as a four-star prospect, the 151st-best player in the country, the 10th-best athlete and the 21st-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Green has locked in an official visit with Florida State.
Georgia currently has nine commits in the 2026 class. Their two most recent commits were five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who committed at the beginning of the month, and defensive back Jordan Smith, a four-star.
As official visits start to ramp up, it's likely Georgia will quite a few more names to their class by the end of July. Kirby Smart and his staff have always been known to really get on a roll on the trail in the middle part of the summer, and this year it's setting up to be the same thing.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Graham Houston, OL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily