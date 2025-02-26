Georgia Football Offers New 2026 Quarterback Bowe Bentley
The Georgia Bulldogs have extended an offer to 2026 quarterback Bowe Bentley.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the mix for 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis as he recently trimmed his list of schools down to Georgia and Oregon, but they are still shopping for other options in the class. Most recently, quarterback Bowe Bentley announced he has received an offer from the Dawgs.
Bentley is out of Celina, Texas and is rated as a four-star prospect. He is rated as the 151st-best player in the country, the 10th-best quarterback and the 18th-best player in the state of Texas, according to composite rankings. Georgia is the fourth SEC school to offer Bentley, alongside Missouri, Oklahoma and LSU.
Curtis is certainly the top priority for the Bulldogs at quarterback in the 2026 class but should they lose out on his recruitment, it looks like they are already setting up other options. Landon Duckworth is another name that Georgia has been interested in for the upcoming class.
It should also be noted that it is not uncommon for Georgia to bring in multiple quarterbacks in a single class. Most recently, Georgia signed both Hezekiah Millender and Ryan Montgomery in the 2025 class. The Dawgs were also set up to sign both Ryan Puglisi and Dylan Raiola in the 2024 class prior to Raiola's flip to Nebraska right before early national signing day.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL (JUCO)
- Zech Fort, S
