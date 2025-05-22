Georgia RB Target Ezavier Crowell Announces Commitment Date
A major prospect for the Georgia Bulldogs, Ezavier Crowell announced his commitment date and his final six schools. He is set to commit on June 26th and his finalists are Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Texas, Alabama, and Florida State.
Crowell reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class this past winter and has continued to see his recruitment skyrocket. In terms of his official visits, he will see the Bulldogs first and will be on campus next week in Athens to get a closer look at Georgia. He will also take visits to Texas (June 6th), Auburn (June 13th), Florida State (June 15th), and Alabama (June 20th) before making a decision.
According to 247Sports Composite, Crowell is a four-star prospect, the No. 2 RB, the No. 3 player in Alabama, and the No. 33 player nationally. According to the On3 Industry ranking, he has a 95.39 ranking and a top 35 national ranking across all four of the major recruiting platforms.
This past season for the Jackson Aggies, Crowell won a state championship and rushed for 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns. Out of the 15 games he played, Crowell rushed for 100 yards in 10 of those games. He also crossed the 200-yard mark twice last season. Crowell set a career-high in rushing yards against Baker in a 20-13 win, rushing for 250 yards.
I got the chance to see him in person at the Sevens 7 on 7 tournament, where he put on a show. Crowell showcases how lethal he can be as a route runner out of the backfield and how dependable he is in the passing game. He is great at creating space at the top of routes and can make tough, contested catches like a wide receiver, even though he is a running back. This upcoming season, you will see more on display for the Aggies. In 2024, he finished with 258 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Over the past few seasons, Georgia has been pegged as RBU (Running Back University) for all the talent they produce that goes off to play in the NFL and excels. Some notable examples include Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, James Cook, and more. If the Bulldogs can land Crowell, he could be the next in line to live up to the billing for the Bulldogs.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Graham Houston, OL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
