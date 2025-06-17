Georgia Football Target Khamari Brooks Announces Commitment Date
Georgia football EDGE target Khamari Brooks has announced his commitment date.
The Georgia Bulldogs have built up momentum on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks and they have an opportunity to keep it rolling next week. Khamari Brooks, a 2026 EDGE, has announced he will decide between Georgia and Alabama on June 23rd.
Brooks is rated a four-star prospect, the 112th-best player in the country, the 14th-best EDGE and the 13th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Brooks recently announced he had trimmed his list down to Alabama and Georgia.
Brooks has been one of Georgia's top targets at EDGE this class. Brooks visited Georgia in early June and the Bulldogs have remained in good standing throughout his recruitment, although, the Crimson Tide poses a legitimate threat as this one winds down.
The Bulldogs don't yet have a EDGE committed in the class so Brooks could be the first and might be the last for this cycle. Georgia has been looking to restock at EDGE after losing multiple bodies in the room this offseason.
Since the start of May, Georgia has started to really add to their 2026 recruiting class and that will likely continue throughout the rest of the summer.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
