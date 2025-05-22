Georgia Football Visits Five-Star Running Back in 2026 Class
Georgia's running backs coach Josh Crawford recently visited five-star running back Savion Hiter.
The Georgia Bulldogs have started to build some momentum in the 2026 recruiting class. They landed recent commitments from Jared Curtis and Jordan Smith. They also hosted their annual scavenger hunt event last weekend, which brought in a litany of big-time recruits.
Georgia's staff members have also been busy on the trail, visiting some of the nation's top prospects and running backs coach Josh Crawford visited a very important one in the 2026 recruiting class. Savion Hiter shared on X a picture of him and Coach Crawford during an in-home visit.
Hiter is rated a five-star prospect, the 17th-best player in the country, the number one running back in the country and the best player in the state of Virginia, according to composite rankings. Hiter is set to take official visits to Ohio State on May 30th, Georgia on June 6th, Michigan on June 13th and Tennessee on June 20th.
Georgia currently has nine total commits in the 2026 recruiting class. They are in the mix for several top running backs in this year's cycle, with Hiter being one of them. They don't yet have a running back committed yet, but with official visits starting to ramp up, Georgia will likely add at least one before the end of summer.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Graham Houston, OL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
