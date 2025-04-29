Georgia Football Visits Four-Star Quarterback Bowe Bentely
Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo made a visit to four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley.
Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo made a notable recruiting stop in Texas this week, visiting rising quarterback prospect Bowe Bentley in Celina, according to ON3's Rusty Mansell. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal caller has been gaining attention for his strong arm and command of the field, and Georgia appears to be seriously evaluating him as an option if things don’t pan out with their pursuit of Jared Curtis.
Bentley, a standout at Celina High School, has impressed scouts with his ability to make any throw on the field whether it’s threading tight windows or delivering deep balls with touch and velocity. His poise in the pocket and ability to efficiently operate a high-powered offense have made him one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in the state of Texas.
While Georgia remains focused on top-tier QB targets like Curtis, Bobo’s visit signals that the Bulldogs are keeping their options open and Bentley might be rising fast on their board. If the Bulldogs fail with Curtis, Bentley’s skill set and football IQ could make him a serious fit in Georgia’s offensive system.
Curtis is set to come off the board on May 5th. If Curtis chooses the Dawgs, that will be who they rol with in the class. If he chooses Oregon, the Bulldogs will then do everything they can to make that Bentley commits to Georgia. Regardless, Georgia is in a good spot to land a solid quarterback in the class.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
