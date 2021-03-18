Georgia Visits List Growing, WR Kojo Antwi Sets Visit Dates

The recruiting world has been at a stand still for quite some time due to coronavirus. Prospects like Kojo Antwi are planning visits to multiple schools.

The NCAA placed the recruiting world in an immediate dead period in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This put a literal hold on in person recruiting trips for both coaches and players.

Now, in March of 2021, a year later prospects all across the country are gearing up for June.

Starting in June, the NCAA is expected to move into a "quiet" period as opposed to the current "dead" period they are under. This means players can interact with college coaches, but only on the University's campus.

We caught up with top 2022 WR Kojo Antwi to see where he might be headed on visits before his commitment announcement on July 5th this summer.

He will be in Athens the first weekend in June with his Hustle Inc teammate Oscar Delp. Then he's going to Texas A&M, and USC the following weekends and said he plans on taking a trip to Ohio State as well all before his commitment date.

It's going to be an extremely busy time for the young man, but Antwi is a calm spirit. Not to mention for a player like Antwi — who plans to honor his mother with his commitment on her birthday on July 5th — this NCAA quiet period could not have come at a better time.

He now can go see these campuses and meet with these coaches that have virtually recruited him for months.

