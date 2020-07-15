We here on Dawgs Daily were first to report that based on an interesting edit from the Georgia graphics design staff given to Chaz Chambliss, Georgia intends to take 20 commits in the 2021 class. With the influx of transfer talents like Jamie Newman, JT Daniels, and Tre' McKitty being accounted for in this upcoming class, it makes sense that this class will likely be a bit thinner than most Georgia fans are accustomed to in terms of sheer quantity.

Though that's not stopping it from being loaded with premier quality talent.

Current Commits:

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

So, with 11 of the supposed 20 already committed for 2021, who could be next? Well, here are four names we feel could drop at any moment.

Amarius Mims

Mim's commitment date is set for August 15th, and we here at Dawgs Daily have good reasoning based on discussions with those close to the situation that Georgia is the clear leader here. And what a miraculous job of recruiting that it's been from Matt Luke here. For Georgia to have signed premier tackles like Broderick Jones, Tate Ratledge, and Chad Lindberg, then to possibly follow it up with a prospect like Mims is nothing short of incredible.

Brock Bowers

Bowers has been flirting with a commitment for quite some time but wanted to make sure he visited some of his top choices at least once more before making any final decisions. The Napa, California native is the top priority for Georgia at the tight end position in 2021 and will likely make a decision relatively soon. As we reported, he took a visit (on his own dime) out to Athens this past weekend and liked everything about the city of Athens and the vibe he got while in town.

Smael Mondon

Mondon was expected to make his commitment announcement at some point in June, and well, here we are in the middle of July and there's still no announcement. We do have however a top-5 from Mondon that includes Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, and LSU.

Dawgs Daily has good reason to believe that Georgia feels comfortable about their standing with Mondon. Though LSU and Tennessee are pushing hard for his services. Mondon has been one of the harder prospects to read in the 2021 class. He's just a different type of cat that moves on his own time.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Ingram-Dawkins has been gaining a tremendous amount of steam as of late and you need to look no further than Georgia's graphics department to get a concept of how badly TID is wanted by the Georgia staff. The former defensive end has grown into a 300-pound interior player that would be crucial in helping add depth after losing Malik Herring, Devonte Wyatt, and possibly Jordan Davis after the 2020 season.

Tray Scott and the Georgia staff have established a solid relationship with this blossoming prospect, but both North and South Carolina are doing everything they can to land the Gaffney, South Carolina prospect.

C.J. Washington (2022)

Washington is a Cedartown, Georgia native that is cut from that Chubbtown cloth. A relatively quiet, no-nonsense type of prospect that is just there to get the work done. He has set his commitment date for July 22nd and will be choosing between Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee. He's 6'2/220 pounds and recorded 17.0 sacks as a junior while leading the team in rushing as well.

Some in the industry will have you believe that Georgia is a borderline lock for Washington's services, but we at Dawgs Daily wouldn't go that far.

