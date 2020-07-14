SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jonathan Jefferson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jonathan Jefferson
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 255 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County
Committed to: Georgia
Projected Position: DE

Frame: Thick lower half with long arms. Carries most of his weight from the hips down, with a big rear end. If any weights is to be added, it’s in his chest and arms. 

Athleticism: Athletic enough to play wide receiver and tight end along with power forward for the basketball team at Douglas County. He has a quick first step and recovered from a knee injury in 2018 to an equal version of himself. Shows an ability to get flat down the line of scrimmage and pursue the ball call carrier. 

Instincts: Knows when big plays need to be made during critical moments of the football game. He gets his hands into the throwing lanes of the quarterback on quick throws. He knows how to use his hands during pass-rushing opportunities. 

Polish: Plays in and out of the gas at times, meaning he will seem like just another guy for a couple of plays only to completely take the game over for the next several. If the conditioning level remains taken care of, lookout. He sheds blocks well and wins his one on one more times than not. 

Bottom Line: You couldn’t create a better 3-4 defensive end for Kirby Smart’s system at Georgia than Jefferson. At his size, he will be able to hold down the fort at the 4I spot at Georgia, then kick into the 3-technique whenever they move to a nickel formation on 3rd downs.

